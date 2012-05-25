The lemonade stand staffed last Sunday by 6-year-old leukemia patient Cooper Evans (pictured) turned out to be “a huge success,” according to his father Brandon Evans. The stand, set up for the day at Trani’s Restaurant in Bixby Knolls, was part of Cooper’s efforts to raise money to donate to the Jonathan Jacques Children’s Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital. Cooper raised $5,610 at the event, but Price Transfer Inc. and Anco Maritime Activities Ltd. matched those funds, bringing the grand total to $16,830.
Neena Strichart/Signal Tribune
That was amazing that I did that