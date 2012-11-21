Signal Hill church distributes 500 free Thanksgiving baskets to local community 10

Family Church, located at 2094 Cherry Ave. in Signal Hill, hosted its second annual Thanksgiving Fest at its Signal Hill campus on Nov. 18. Five-hundred Thanksgiving baskets were distributed to the community. Each basket, made up of a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, contained enough food to feed a family of four, according to a press release issued by the church.
Volunteers from Family Church in Signal Hill donate baskets with turkey dinners and trimmings last Sunday.
Last year, Family Church provided meals for over 1,000 people at its inaugural Thanksgiving Fest in Signal Hill but this year increased its outreach for the event.
For more information about Thanksgiving Fest, visit thanksgivingfest.net .
