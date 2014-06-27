The Long Beach Municipal Band concert season is part of “100 Days of Summer,” a partnership with Long Beach Parks, Recreation & Marine and the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau to encourage residents to “stay and play” in Long Beach between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The website 100daysofsummer.org has hundreds of ideas for recreational activities that are low-cost and nearby.
Visit facebook.com/pages/Long-Beach-Municipal-Band for more information.
Let Freedom Ring
Concerts will feature patriotic music with vocalist Becky Martin.
July 1– Whaley Park, 5620 Atherton St.
July 2– Los Cerritos Park, 3750 Del Mar
July 3– Marine Stadium, 5839 Appian Way
July 4– Veterans Stadium, 5000 Lew Davis Dr. (7pm show; $10 parking fee)
Broadway Spectaculars
Concerts will feature vocalist Barbara Morrison.
July 8– Whaley Park, 5620 Atherton St.
July 9– Los Cerritos Park, 3750 Del Mar
July 10– Marine Stadium, 5839 Appian Way
July 11– El Dorado Park West, 2800 N. Studebaker Rd.
Dixieland Jam and Ragtime Revue
Concerts will feature vocalist Tony Galla.
July 15– Bluff Park, Cherry Avenue and Ocean Boulevard
July 16– Los Cerritos Park, 3750 Del Mar
July 17– Marine Stadium, 5839 Appian Way
July 18– El Dorado Park West, 2800 N. Studebaker Rd.
Viva la Fiesta
Latin-music concerts will feature singer Meloney Collins.
July 22– Bluff Park, Cherry Avenue & Ocean Blvd.
July 23– Los Cerritos Park, 3750 Del Mar
July 24– Marine Stadium, 5839 Appian Way
July 25– El Dorado Park West, 2800 N. Studebaker Road
Gershwin!
The music of American songwriter George Gershwin will be spotlighted with singer Nicole Kubis.
July 29– Bluff Park, Cherry Avenue and Ocean Boulevard
July 30– Los Cerritos Park, 3750 Del Mar
July 31– Marine Stadium, 5839 Appian Way
Aug. 1– El Dorado Park West, 2800 N. Studebaker Rd.
