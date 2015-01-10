Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) homicide detectives are investigating the death of a black man from Minnesota whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a vacant lot in Signal Hill on Monday, Jan. 5.

According to a statement from LASD, Signal Hill Police Department officers responded to a call of a person found dead in the 2700 block of California Avenue on E. 28th Street in Signal Hill at about 7am. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered the victim lying in a vacant dirt lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Keith Allen Cox, a 44-year-old resident of Champlin, Minnesota, according to a statement provided to the Signal Tribune by Craig Harvey, chief of coroner investigations for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Harvey stated that the gunshot wound was located in the upper body and that, as of Wednesday, Jan. 7, an autopsy was still pending.

LASD officials state that, an “informant” was driving to work when he saw the victim’s body in the lot. When the informant stopped to investigate, he saw that the victim was dead and called the police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Signal Hill Police Chief Michael Langston said in a phone interview that the LASD Homicide Bureau is taking the lead on the investigation while working with Signal Hill police. Langston confirmed that the body was found in a vacant lot near oil-well properties and the EDCO Recycling & Transfer facility, in the 800 block of East 28th Street.

Those with information are asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Individuals who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), text the letters TIPLA plus their tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .