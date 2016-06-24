﻿﻿Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) introduced legislation on June 22 to streamline the movement of goods travelling through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. AB 531 would address the unacceptable levels of traffic congestion outside of the two ports by creating a dynamic gate management system, according to O’Donnell’s office.

The bill arises out of a growing concern among business, environmental and labor groups that the current gate management system, known as PierPASS, causes trucks to

wait for hours at a time to enter the ports. Despite criticism of the impact

truck wait times have on the environment and the economy, the gate system has failed to modernize. Trucks entering the ports continue to experience long delays waiting to pick up and drop off cargo.

“PierPASS is a lot like the typewriter– having once served a valuable purpose, it is now an outdated relic,” said O’Donnell, chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Ports. “The neighboring Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are one of our greatest assets, with billions of dollars’ worth of goods passing through the gates. We have a duty to ensure they remain a competitive and environmentally friendly fuel for California’s economy.”

AB 531 creates the Southern California Joint Powers Authority (SCJPA), which will have the power to implement policies that alleviate port congestion, expand port infrastructure, and reduce air pollution at the two ports. SCJPA will be governed

by a board of representatives from the two ports, the Cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and other community stakeholders.