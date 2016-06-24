Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) introduced legislation on June 22 to streamline the movement of goods travelling through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. AB 531 would address the unacceptable levels of traffic congestion outside of the two ports by creating a dynamic gate management system, according to O’Donnell’s office.
The bill arises out of a growing concern among business, environmental and labor groups that the current gate management system, known as PierPASS, causes trucks to
wait for hours at a time to enter the ports. Despite criticism of the impact
truck wait times have on the environment and the economy, the gate system has failed to modernize. Trucks entering the ports continue to experience long delays waiting to pick up and drop off cargo.
“PierPASS is a lot like the typewriter– having once served a valuable purpose, it is now an outdated relic,” said O’Donnell, chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Ports. “The neighboring Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are one of our greatest assets, with billions of dollars’ worth of goods passing through the gates. We have a duty to ensure they remain a competitive and environmentally friendly fuel for California’s economy.”
AB 531 creates the Southern California Joint Powers Authority (SCJPA), which will have the power to implement policies that alleviate port congestion, expand port infrastructure, and reduce air pollution at the two ports. SCJPA will be governed
by a board of representatives from the two ports, the Cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and other community stakeholders.
Don’t ya wish they would tell us taxpayers what this is going to cost? Sounds like yet another layer of bureaucracy complete with appointed commissioners and lots of paperwork!
The prob is port workers take 1/2 hour breaks in the morning which last 45min, truck traffic grows, then an hour lunch at noon which they leave at 1145am come back at 115pm AGAIN truck traffic grows bigger, then a shift change at 5pm which they leave at 445pm come back at 615pm + Pier Pass night gate traffic with trucks already in line, ridiculously long lines, WHY DO THEY CLOSE PRODUCTION THE LINES AND WAIT TIME ARE INSANE . It will take drivers an hour and a half to two hours to drop an empty container Plus a half an hour to an hour 1/2 more to pick up our load. That could be anywhere from two to four hours for one truck to do business. Terrible horrible ridiculous stressful air polluting waste of life. Please have the ports stay open continuously with movement of trucks that would help so much