SH Community Services Department seeking public input on recreation needs

The Signal Hill Community Services Department will be conducting a phone survey as part of a recreation-needs assessment. Residents will be selected at random to answer the survey questions.

Additionally, the department will host a recreation-needs assessment community meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Signal Hill Library, 1780 E. Hill St.

Those interested are asked to call (562) 989-7330 to RSVP or acquire more information. Child care will be available, but children must be potty-trained. A light dinner will also be served. ✦

Source: City of SH