Signal Hill Police Foundation to honor local officers

The nonprofit Signal Hill Police Foundation (SHPF) will host its second annual Community Celebration and Police Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6pm to showcase the organization’s successes in its first year.

Additionally, awards will be given to Signal Hill Police Department officers for their contributions to the community.

Actor Erik Estrada, who starred in the 1970s television show CHIPS, will serve as guest host.

The event will also include: newly appointed Signal Hill Police Chief Christopher Nunley; Signal Hill Mayor Lori Woods and other city officials.

The ceremony will take place at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, Betty Reckas Hall, 5761 East Colorado St. in Long Beach.

Source: SHPF