Long Beach earns C, Signal Hill an F in Tobacco Control report

Long Beach has scored a C grade and Signal Hill an F in the American Lung Association State of Tobacco Control 2017 California Local Grades report released this week.

The report shows mixed results for communities in the Los Angeles region when it comes to comprehensive tobacco control policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use and limit exposure to secondhand smoke.

Among the dozens of cities graded in the Los Angeles region, seven received A grades: Baldwin Park, Compton, Glendale, Huntington Park, Manhattan Beach, Pasadena and Santa Monica.

“We are grateful to the many cities in the Los Angeles region who have tackled the issue of tobacco in their communities head on,” said Donald W. Larsen, MD, MBA, chair of the American Lung Association in California–Los Angeles Leadership Board. “But more must be done, especially in the city of Los Angeles, home to millions of people. Tobacco-related illnesses remain the single most preventable cause of disease and death in California, and we urge communities to institute policies to reduce smoking rates and exposure to secondhand smoke, and to protect our children from a lifetime of addiction.”

Several Los Angeles communities made the report’s list of Cities and Counties on the Rise: El Monte was recognized for improving its smokefree housing policies; Monrovia passed an ordinance declaring city parks smokefree including the use of e-cigarettes; and West Hollywood raised its tobacco licensing grade by improving regulations on tobacco retailers.

The State of Tobacco Control 2017 California Local Grades report issues grades for all 482 cities and 58 counties in California on local tobacco control policies. Grades are awarded in three categories: Smokefree Outdoor Air, Smokefree Housing and Reducing Sales of Tobacco Products. Bonus points are available in the Emerging Issues category.

Long Beach received a C in the Smokefree Outdoor Air category, a D in Smokefree Housing and an A in Reducing Sales of Tobacco Products. Signal Hill received an F in each of the three categories.

The report can be viewed at stateoftobaccocontrol.org/california2017.

Source: American Lung Association