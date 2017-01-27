The Campaign Trail | Jan. 27

The Signal Hill North Neighborhood Association will host a meet-and-greet event with candidates for Signal Hill City Council on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7pm at 3255 Cerritos Ave. in Signal Hill. The event will not be a forum, according to its organizers, but instead will provide an opportunity for residents to become familiar with candidates running in the March 7 election. For more information, contact Chris Wilson at (562) 201-6034 or mr.wilson562@gmail.com.

——

Robert Copeland, who currently serves as city clerk and is running for city council for Signal Hill, has garnered the endorsement of Councilmember Larry Forester, according to an email from Copeland.

——

Keir Jones, candidate for Signal Hill City Council, has received the endorsement of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, according to an email from Jones.

——

Jones will also host a meet-and-greet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3pm at the Starbucks located at 1788 E. Willow St. in Signal Hill.