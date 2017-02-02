Arrest made in Jan. 25 murder

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has charged a Compton man with the Jan. 25 murder of a Long Beach resident.

On Jan. 27, detectives made an arrest in the Jan. 25 murder of Daniel Sevilla, a 21-year-old resident of Long Beach. The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Wesley Drive.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Parker of Compton.

On Jan. 31, homicide detectives presented their case to the LA County District Attorney for filing consideration. The DA’s office subsequently charged Parker with one count of murder and one count of robbery, with a “special circumstances” enhancement.

Parker is being held in Los Angeles County Jail without bail.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, at approximately 2:19am., Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers were dispatched to investigate a possible shooting in the 1300 block of Wesley Drive.

Arriving officers found a male adult with apparent gunshot injuries and immediately initiated life-saving measures, according to police. Long Beach Fire Department personnel subsequently determined the victim deceased at the scene.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Homicide detectives responded to begin their investigation. A motive is yet to be determined, however at this point, the incident does not appear to be random.

The investigation remains ongoing. Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call homicide detectives Sean Irving and Benjamin Vargas at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smart phone or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.

Source: LBPD