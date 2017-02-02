Ian Patton Political consultant

The City of Long Beach announced Monday the details of the tentative deal reached with the Police Officers Association (POA) last December, set to go to a council vote as the new police contract next week. (See story on p. 15.) It includes a 9-percent increase in pay for our generally excellent police (staggered over three years with 3-percent additions each year). The City’s press release cites low comparative pay to justify this large raise, but the Sacramento Bee put out dramatically different numbers last year. It is important that this independent data be reviewed before we add a net $14.3-million additional ongoing annual obligation to the City’s General Fund.

Here is the key claim from the City’s Jan. 30, 2017 press release: [emphasis added] “Market analysis has determined that of the 10 comparable agencies, Long Beach consistently ranked at the bottom and more than 10 percent behind today’s median pay for a police officer.”

Who conducted this “market analysis,” and will it be made available to the public? Which were the “10 comparable agencies”? Who selected them? If they were chosen by the POA, did the City bring its own list of comparison agencies to the negotiating table? (I have been informed by a former councilmember that in fact the POA always unilaterally chooses the 10 comparison agencies and that this practice was strongly criticized by the outside review of city government conducted by the firm Management Partners in 2012.)

The latter question is especially important in light of the Feb. 27, 2016 article in the Sacramento Bee entitled “See what California cities pay police, firefighters,” which assembled a database of average police pay throughout the state based on IRS tax forms submitted to the State Controller’s office. This data contradicts the claim that Long Beach has “consistently ranked at the bottom” for median pay. Indeed, Long Beach appears to rank much closer to the top.

Furthermore, comparison agencies in the currently active contract (or “MOU”) appear to have been intentionally selected to weight median pay toward the high end among all Southern California police agencies, including cities that pay officers on average over $130,000 total compensation per year, such as Anaheim, Huntington Beach and Santa Monica, while leaving out the vast majority of LA and Orange County agencies, which pay far less. Even a cursory review shows that LBPD officers are already well compensated at about $115,000 per year versus LAPD at $96,000 per year, LA Sheriffs at $108,000 per year, Pasadena PD at $108,000 per year, and Orange Sheriffs at $100,000 per year. Indeed, LBPD already make considerably more than police officers in any adjacent city and more than the median of $105,000 of all agencies in the two-county region.

To be clear, I have the utmost respect for our police, who unquestionably deserve competitive pay. The question which still must be answered is whether they are already underpaid or not. The city council and public should be made aware of these facts and should have all questions answered prior to the final vote of the council on the new POA contract.

Patton is a longtime political strategy and communications expert who began working on campaigns as a teenager volunteering full-time during the summer of 1996 for the successful come-back campaign of now-retired state senator and assembly member Betty Karnette. After graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in history and working in the legal industry, he went on to become a senior staffer for the late Congressmember Juanita Millender-McDonald before partnering with Adouki & Associates and consulting independently.