Suspect dead after standoff with LBPD SWAT team

Enlarge The Long Beach Police Department retrieved the assault rifle shown after a long standoff with a suspect on Feb. 17. SWAT officers entered the residence and found the suspect deceased from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. It is unknown time if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or from the SWAT officer’s earlier return of gunfire. Courtesy LBPD

On Feb. 17, at approximately 4:45am, Long Beach Police Department SWAT officers were shot at by a suspect as they were serving a high-risk search warrant in the 18000 block of Alexander Avenue in the city of Cerritos. No officers were injured.

SWAT was serving a search warrant for narcotics-related activity, police said, adding that the team was used because the narcotics investigation had led detectives to believe the suspect was possibly armed and dangerous.

SWAT personnel surrounded the location and were going to call the suspect out when he opened fire on them with an assault rifle from two separate locations in the residence, nearly striking them, according to police.

SWAT officers subsequently returned fire and deployed tear gas into the residence. Two subjects then exited the residence and were detained by officers, but the suspect remained inside. The subjects were later identified as the mother and uncle of the suspect.

The LBPD requested the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau to assist SWAT personnel with coordinating evacuations. Six homes and approximately 20 people were evacuated from the immediate area for the remainder of the tactical operation and taken to a safe location.

SWAT negotiators tried numerous times to communicate with the suspect in an attempt to negotiate his surrender but were unable to make contact, police said.

After a long standoff, SWAT officers entered the residence and found the suspect deceased from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. It is unknown time if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or from the SWAT officer’s earlier return of gunfire, according to the LBPD.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will conduct its own independent investigation and release the identity of the suspect pending notification of next of kin.

“The police department thoroughly reviews all use of force incidents through a rigorous multi-step process that evaluates legal, policy, tactical and equipment issues,” stated the LBPD. “Additionally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that occur in Los Angeles County that result in injury or death. The Long Beach Homicide Detail investigates all officer-involved shootings.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call Long Beach homicide Detectives at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smart phone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Source: LBPD