Signal Hill, Calif.-based Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. President and CEO Anoosheh Oskouian was honored on May 11 at the National Association of Women Business Owners, Orange County Chapter’s 21st Annual Remarkable Women Awards Gala, as Business Owner of the Year.

The event took place at City National Grove of Anaheim on Thursday, May 11, and Fox 11 News anchor Christine Devine greeted guests as they entered.

The theme of the event was “Stand for what you believe, stand in the face of obstacles, stand up for others and stand together.”

Oskouian, a chemical engineer, was honored as a role model for success in a male-dominated industry. The native of Iran, who immigrated to the United States when she was 14, said she always wanted to make a difference in the world and saw her chance in 2000 as the environmental industry was gaining momentum. Oskouian formed Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. to produce pollution-abatement systems and services that provide cleaner and healthier air to breathe.

Today, Ship & Shore has locations across Canada, satellite sales/service offices in Europe and new offices in Singapore and China. In addition, Oskouian launched Green Energy Industrial Solutions in 2010 to help clients reduce energy costs, often through alternative energy.

“I am extremely excited to be honored as a NAWBO-OC Remarkable Woman,” Oskouian said. “More than anything, to receive this recognition for my work in a male-dominated industry showed me we’re doing something right. I accept this award for my accomplishments but also for the women who strive to do what they love in industries where women may not be as welcomed. I not only represent myself but a big segment of women who need a voice as well.”

Loreen Gilbert, founder and president of Irvine-based WealthWise Financial, was named Business Advocate of the Year. Heidi Hendy of Newport Beach-based H. Hendy Associates received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Scharrell Jackson of Newport Beach-based Leadership in Heels was named Entrepreneur to Watch.

