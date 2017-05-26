I am including a photo of an encampment/squatter at 34th and De Forest. This is in a nice little nature park, which is located at one of the gateways to Los Angeles River and bike/pedestrian path. This entrance is used by bicyclists, walkers and runners on a daily basis. This park is also used by the Wrigley River Runners to meet at before their training runs on Thursdays.

To my disappointment, this super cool nature park has become overgrown, filled with litter and now has sofas [and] barbecues, along with a variety of stuff that undermines the quality of life the Wrigley area deserves.

To be straightforward, I was embarrassed and would not bring my grandson to this park, which, in the past, I have called one of the Wrigley gems.

There are other encampments along the bike/pedestrian path that are getting larger and larger as each day passes. One specifically is located under the Wardlow underpass. When the subject is brought to the local officials at our community meetings, we are blown off.

The problem is getting worse. These encampments bring disease, drug abuse and crime into our neighborhoods. One of the responses I hear from the city officials is these folks have civil rights, which is true. Well, so do the honest, hard-working residents of this community who truly love this area and would like to safely take advantage of the parks and bike-ways our City provides.

The City of Long Beach and the Wrigley area are filled with compassionate and caring people. Our residents not only care about community, they stand up and take action to keep our neighborhoods appealing.

Because we are such a empathetic city, it is my opinion we are being taken advantage of by those less fortunate, and I think as a community it is time for our city officials to implement some practices that will effectively address this ever-growing problem.

Vernon Rudd

Long Beach

