Ernie Kell, who died last month, was the first directly elected mayor of LB.

On May 23, the Long Beach City Council voted to approve a deviation from existing policy and procedures for renaming City-owned land, buildings and facilities to begin the process of changing the name of the EI Dorado Neighborhood Library to the Ernie and Jackie Kell Neighborhood Library, in honor of the late Ernest Eugene Kell, Jr. and his wife Jackie.
The item passed unanimously by a vote of 8-0. (Eighth District Councilmember Al Austin had left the meeting early.)
The former mayor succumbed to cancer on Saturday, April 29 at the age of 88.
Kell’s legacy as the city’s first directly elected mayor began in 1986, when a charter measure under Proposition R passed to create a full-time, citywide-elected mayor. Theretofore, city councilmembers decided who would serve as mayor from amongst themselves. In 1988, the first citywide mayoral election took place, and Kell won in a run-off against fellow Councilmember Jan Hall.
Kell’s first term was an interim one of two years, and the next election was in 1990. (From that point on, the term has been four years.) In 1990, Kell ran against Councilmember Tom Clark for mayor and again won. In the 1994 election for mayor, however, Kell lost to Beverly O’Neill.
Kell was first elected to the city council in 1975, representing the 5th District, and was chosen by his fellow councilmembers as mayor in 1984.
His wife would herself later represent the 5th District, after being elected to two terms on the city council from 1998 to 2006. She was narrowly defeated– as a write-in candidate– by Gerrie Schipske in 2006.
Current 5th District Councilmember Stacy Mungo, whose district includes the library, introduced the agenda item.
“The Kells’ love for Long Beach was inspiring, and their passion for helping others is an example for anyone involved in public service,” Mungo said in a statement. “Together, Mayor Kell and Councilwoman Kell leave a great legacy of leadership that has paved the way for our city to grow and develop into what it is today.”
Now that the city council has approved the item, it will move on to various city departments for further outreach. Consideration of final approval will be slated for a council meeting later this year.
In her “Neighborly News” email newsletter Wednesday, Mungo elaborated on the procedure that will take place.
“This proposal will begin the process of community outreach to gather public input on renaming a city-owned facility, and our neighbors will have the opportunity to weigh in through the Housing and Neighborhoods Committee, via the Library Services Department and the Department of Parks, Recreation & Marine, that will be gathering public comment in the next several months,” Mungo wrote, “and final approval would be slated for a council meeting later this year in the 5th District.”
How soon we forget. Kell was a nice guy, no argument there. Sadly for those who remember, he was directly responsible for the gross overbuilding of those impacting Cracker Box apartment units which have changed the character and quality of many neighborhoods across the city. This over many strong objections including the arrest of one outspoken advocate during a council meeting, Dan Rosenberg. He is my candidate if indeed the Library is to given a new name… which it doesn’t. Mike Kowal