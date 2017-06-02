The 2017-2018 board of directors include: president-elect JoAnn McDonald; 1st VP Philanthropic Programs Diane Gleason; 2nd VP Fund Development Susan Rivard; 3rd VP Special Events Darlene Hopkins; 4th VP Finance Cindy Summers; 5th VP Membership Kerri; Secretary Marilyn Wittkop; Treasurer Catherine Vandenberg Smith; Thrift &Vintage Shop Chairman Liz Breslauer; Marketing Communications Chairman Linda Drummond; Strategic Planning Chairman Cynthia Terry; Rick Rackers Auxiliary Chairman Katey Conley; Las Hermanas Auxiliary Chairman Ann Tarango; CAMEO Professional Auxiliary Chairman Diane Fagan; Assisteens Coordinator Shelly Barbre; and Parliamentarian Vickie Sullos.
During the installation ceremony, outgoing president Vickie Sullos presented an annual report that highlighted the accomplishments of the organization’s philanthropic programs. During the past year, Operation School Bell provided more than 8,000 children in Long Beach Unified School District with new sets of school uniforms. The Orthodontic Program treated over 900 patients in various stages of orthodontic treatment. Member volunteers have contributed 81,000-plus hours of service to Assistance League of Long Beach and to its philanthropic programs.
Source: Assistance Leage of LB
