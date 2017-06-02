Faux pas… or free speech?

I attended the Memorial Day program at Forest Lawn, Long Beach. It was patriotic and inspiring as it is each year.

One incident marred the event, however. The printed program had one name marked out, first with white-out tape, then with a white label. It was readable after peeling off the tape. (I am a curious person.) The name was Roberto Uranga, the 7th District councilman of Long Beach. He had been scheduled to read the Presidential proclamation, a similar proclamation that is issued every year by every president.

After the program ended, I asked Nickol Ladd, VP of Forest Lawn who had been on stage, about the program. She only said that there had been program changes and gave me her business card. She clearly didn’t want to discuss it at that time. I thanked her and went to the source, the councilman himself.

After a minute of introductions, I asked about the program and the fact that he had been scheduled to read the proclamation and instead another gentleman read it. At first he said that the other man wanted to read it, but I questioned him further, and he finally blurted the real reason: he hates our president and refused to carry out his assigned part of the program. I was stunned. I have heard of people like this but have never encountered it in my face. He was quite loud and vocal, and others around us could hear his very negative comments about the President of the US. The councilman is an elected official whose position is allegedly non-partisan. He is my councilman, and I believe he needs to represent all his constituents.

The only good thing to come out of the program debacle was to erase the word “honorable” from next to his name. He is not. If he was unable to fulfill his role in the program, he should have sat in the audience and not on the stage.

Debbie Hess

Long Beach

[Editor’s note: While we cannot verify what Hess or Uranga said during their conversation, nor the manner in which they said it, we did reach out to Uranga’s office and confirmed that he had indeed been scheduled to read the proclamation but did not end up doing so.]