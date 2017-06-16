California Avenue between Willow and Spring streets reopens after renovations.

A distinct change is the addition of a sidewalk for pedestrians that spans the entire project site of the road. Long Beach City Engineer Sean Crumby explained that every project that comes through the Long Beach Public Works Department now has to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The project is funded with federal grants,” Crumby said. “But the Cities of Long Beach and Signal Hill took the opportunity to add sidewalks for pedestrians.”
Pedestrians and cyclists were exposed to the traffic prior to the addition of the sidewalk. The renovation now allows individuals to stroll down the street knowing there is a proper path for foot traffic.
Alongside the sidewalk are the vibrant colors of newly applied road markings, allowing motorists to have a clearer view of the lanes. California Avenue was in need of proper road signals due to its heavy traffic flow, as reported in the Signal Tribune last month.
Through traffic was limited on the road for over a month while Long Beach city engineers worked on renovating the street. The project is one of many that are ongoing throughout Long Beach as part of the City’s Pavement Management Program, which helps city planners determine what roads need improving.
Crumby said that contractors who worked on this project are finishing up small tasks formally called punch-list items. He said that when workers finish the major aspects of a given project, an inspector creates the punch list for the contractor to complete. The road painting and pavement operations have been completed, according to Crumby.
“The construction is nearly complete,” Crumby said. “It is anticipated to be completely finished before the end of June.”
Crumby stated that other projects, similar to California Avenue’s, are ongoing throughout the city. He mentioned that another construction plan concerning Orange Avenue– particularly between 52nd Street and 64th Street– is close to being finished.
Crumby told the Signal Tribune during a phone interview Tuesday that there is an important project currently in the bidding phase for Daisy Avenue. The project, called Bicycle Boulevard, will focus on creating a route solely for cyclists to use.
Crumby said the planning specifications are complete for this project. However, the official announcement of the lowest responsible bidder must be approved by the Long Beach City Council.
He mentioned that this decision will be announced in late fall.
“Federal Grants” is as I got to while reading this article. This property, abandoned by oil producers after removing the oil and leaving the property for taxpayers to clean up is criminal. Yes, we need open space but at what price and whose expense? Callin BS and would like to know what Federal strings are attached to the Grant Funds.