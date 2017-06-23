The approximately one-month-old chick will be on public view when it joins the other birds in the penguin habitat sometime in August. In the meantime, the chick can be seen via webcam from the Aquarium of the Pacific’s website, at aquariumofpacific.org/exhibits/penguin_habitat/penguin_cam_above. The penguin cam is available courtesy of explore.org, the philanthropic multimedia arm of the Annenberg Foundation.
Roxy, the penguin chick’s mother, arrived at the Aquarium from Brazil. She was rescued and deemed non-releasable to the wild. The Aquarium nursed her back to health after she arrived in 2005, and she paired up with Floyd shortly thereafter.
Their new chick will be joining its older siblings Skipper, Lily, Heidi and Anderson (also Roxy and Floyd’s offspring) when it is ready to make its home in the penguin habitat. Around that time, the Aquarium expects to know if the baby penguin is male or female.
In celebration of the baby bird, the Aquarium is offering the opportunity to adopt the chick through its Adopt an Animal program. Those adopting a penguin chick at the $100 level or higher before Sept. 30, will have a chance to go behind the scenes for a feeding and training session with the penguins.
Magellanic Penguins are a temperate species native to the coasts of Argentina and Chile in South America. It takes between 38 and 43 days of incubation before a Magellanic penguin egg will hatch. Magellanic penguin parents take turns incubating the eggs on the nest and feeding and raising the chicks after they hatch. The chicks fledge, or replace their downy newborn feathers with watertight adult feathers, after about 90 days. The Aquarium’s penguin chick is expected to fledge in August and join its parents and the other penguins on exhibit in the June Keyes Penguin Habitat.
Source: Aquarium of the Pacific