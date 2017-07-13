JetBlue fined record-breaking $168,900 for June noise violations

JetBlue Airlines accrued $168,900 in noise-violations fines last month, and 4th District Long Beach Councilmember Daryl Supernaw is planning to do something about it.

In his July 7 newsletter, Supernaw indicated that the City’s noise ordinance is not effective in preventing the violations.

“It has become painfully obvious, especially to those living under the flight path, that our ‘coveted’ noise ordinance is not serving its intended purpose,” Supernaw wrote. “JetBlue violated the 11pm curfew 31 times– every night on average– and the 10pm curfew 48 times last month. This clearly indicates the fine structure is not an adequate deterrent to violating the curfew. For that reason, I will be introducing a city council agenda item in the very near future to examine this issue.”

In a “JetBlue Late-Night Activity Summary” for June 2017, Ryan McMullan, Long Beach Airport operation specialist and noise analyst, provided more specific information regarding the airline’s violations, but he made clear that the data is preliminary pending the final verification of times, noise levels and unanticipated delay status.

“JetBlue conducted 31 operations after 11pm. Twenty-eight of these operations resulted in consent-decree violations/fines,” McMullan wrote in his report. “For the month of June, each consent-decree violation resulted in a fine of $6,000. Of the 31 operations conducted after 11pm, 13 (42 percent) were delayed due to mechanical issues, eight (26 percent) were delayed due to poor weather conditions, six (19 percent) were delayed due to air traffic control-related issues, three (10 percent) were conducted during the five-minute grace period and one (3 percent) was delayed due to a medical issue.”

McMullan also reported that JetBlue conducted a total of 48 operations in between 10pm and 11pm, 45 of which qualified as unanticipated delays. Three operations conducted between 10pm and 11pm resulted in fines of $300 per violation.

“Of the 48 operations that were conducted in between 10pm and 11pm, 23 (48 percent) were delayed due to mechanical issues, 10 (21 percent) were delayed due to poor weather conditions, five (10 percent) were delayed due to air traffic control-related issues, five (10 percent) were conducted during the five-minute grace period, three (6 percent) were delayed due to staffing-related issues, one (2 percent) was delayed due to a medical issue and one (2 percent) was delayed due to late-arriving customers connecting from an earlier flight.”

McMullan also wrote that Southwest Airlines conducted three late-night operations during June that arrived between 10pm and 11pm. All three operations were delayed due to mechanical issues and qualified as unanticipated delays. Southwest Airlines did not conduct any operations after 11pm, according to McMullan.