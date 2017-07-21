SHPD, sheriff’s department still investigating incident

One man is dead and two women injured after a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning at an adult entertainment club in Signal Hill.

At around 1:50am on July 18, a man approached another man who was standing in the parking lot of Fantasy Castle, 2800 Walnut Ave., and shot him several times. The gunfire also struck two women who were standing nearby, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives, who are assisting the Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD) in investigating the incident. The county bureau assists the local police department in homicide investigations, according to SHPD Sgt. Kelli Brown.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department. The two female victims were taken to local hospitals and treated. Both are listed in stable condition at press time.

The Signal Tribune’s attempt to interview the owner of the nightclub this week was unsuccessful.

The two law-enforcement agencies said no further information is available at press time.

The club has been the site of other such incidents.

In October 2016, two people were shot and another hit by a vehicle outside the nightclub when a motorist fled the scene upon the shooting, according to media reports. All three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the SHPD.

Two-and-a-half years earlier, SHPD officers arrested a Long Beach man for discharging a firearm in a public place after he allegedly fired shots outside the club.

In that incident, an SHPD patrol officer had heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of the club around 11:05pm on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014, according to police. Officers responded to the area and saw a man near the parking lot of Fantasy Castle get into a vehicle and begin driving away. The officers stopped him and detained him for further investigation. Officers located a revolver behind the driver’s seat of his vehicle and arrested him. The SHPD identified him as Shane Peters, 23, of Long Beach.

Police said Peters and two other men had gone to the club earlier that evening, and, after drinking too much, were asked to leave. While outside the club, Peters is believed to have pulled the revolver from his waistband and fired six rounds into the air.

He was arrested and booked for discharging a firearm negligently and carrying a concealed/loaded weapon. Police checked the area and determined that there were no injured victims and no property damage, according to the SHPD.

Law-enforcement is asking that anyone with information about the July 18 incident contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile app or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired or visit lacrimestoppers.org.