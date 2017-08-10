Eye on Crime | Aug. 11

LBPD is changing to a new crime announcement service.
Thursday, Aug. 3
12:56am
Possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor warrant
2700 block E. PCH
(suspect taken into custody)
9:32am
Identity theft
2200 block Junipero Ave.
Friday, Aug. 4
11:03am
Burglary
2900 block PCH
11:52am
Grand theft– property
2700 block Cherry Ave.
1:03pm
Grand theft– vehicle
1100 block E. 32nd St.
3:49pm
Possession of paraphernalia, commercial burglary, misdemeanor warrant
2200 E. Willow St.
(suspect taken into custody)
5:34pm
Auto burglary
2400 block Cherry Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Midnight
DUI
E. PCH/Walnut Ave.
(suspect taken into custody)
3am
DUI, driving while license suspended/revoked
Orange Ave./E. 36th St.
(suspect taken into custody)
3:47am
Possession of narcotic controlled substance
Cherry Ave./E. Hill St.
(suspect taken into custody)
10:04am
Spousal abuse
2400 block Cherry Ave.
7pm
Suspect #1- possession of paraphernalia, possession of narcotics
Suspect #2- possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor warrant.
2500 block Cherry Ave.
(both suspects taken into custody)
8pm
DUI
E. Willow St./Temple Ave.
(suspect taken into custody)
Sunday, Aug. 6
12:05am
Auto burglary
800 block E. Spring St.
1:00am
DUI, driving while license suspended/revoked
Orange Ave./E. 25th St.
(suspected taken into custody)
2:17pm
Burglary
1800 block Orizaba Ave
10:00pm
Possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
California Ave./E. 29th St
(suspect taken into custody)
Monday, Aug. 7
12:56pm
Battery
Dudley Cir./Obispo Ave.
4:01pm
DUI, non-injury hit-and-run
E. 21st St./Junipero Ave.
(suspect taken into custody)
4:23pm
Elder abuse
1900 block Stanley Ave.
8:00pm
Possession of paraphernalia, driving without a license.
Walnut Ave./E. Spring St.
(suspect taken into custody)
11pm
Driving with suspended license, misdemeanor warrant.
2700 block E. PCH
(suspect taken into custody)
Tuesday, Aug. 8
4:13am
Auto burglary
2100 block E. Hill St.
8:57am
Stolen vehicle recovery
1900 block E. 27th St.
10:25am
Commercial burglary
900 block E. 33rd St.
Noon
Stolen vehicle recovery
700 block E. Spring St.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Midnight
DUI, driving with suspended license
E. Burnett St./Gardena Ave.
(suspect taken into custody)
8:34am
Carrying of concealed weapon, felon/addict in possession of firearm, receipt of known stolen property
E. Burnett St./Lewis Ave.
(suspect taken into custody)
5:07pm
Public intoxication– alcohol with drugs
E. 32nd St./Orange Ave.
(suspect taken into custody)
7pm
Possession of paraphernalia
1800 block E. Willow St.
(suspect taken into custody)
7:30pm
Possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication– drugs, appropriation of lost property.
Walnut Ave./Crescent Heights
(suspect taken into custody)
9pm
Driving with suspended license, two misdemeanor warrants
Orange Ave./405 Freeway
10pm
DUI, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor warrant.
Lakewood Blvd./E. Willow St.
(suspect taken into custody)
Curious. Tell us about the new vs. the old crime reporting system please. LBPD seems to have a good thing going on to control reported crimes already. If the LBPD Union wants crime to go up… take more reports, down… take less. Gives the POA a bunch of bargaining power come contract time don’t you think?