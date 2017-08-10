Eye on Crime | Aug. 11

LBPD is changing to a new crime announcement service.

Thursday, Aug. 3

12:56am

Possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor warrant

2700 block E. PCH

(suspect taken into custody)

9:32am

Identity theft

2200 block Junipero Ave.

Friday, Aug. 4

11:03am

Burglary

2900 block PCH

11:52am

Grand theft– property

2700 block Cherry Ave.

1:03pm

Grand theft– vehicle

1100 block E. 32nd St.

3:49pm

Possession of paraphernalia, commercial burglary, misdemeanor warrant

2200 E. Willow St.

(suspect taken into custody)

5:34pm

Auto burglary

2400 block Cherry Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Midnight

DUI

E. PCH/Walnut Ave.

(suspect taken into custody)

3am

DUI, driving while license suspended/revoked

Orange Ave./E. 36th St.

(suspect taken into custody)

3:47am

Possession of narcotic controlled substance

Cherry Ave./E. Hill St.

(suspect taken into custody)

10:04am

Spousal abuse

2400 block Cherry Ave.

7pm

Suspect #1- possession of paraphernalia, possession of narcotics

Suspect #2- possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor warrant.

2500 block Cherry Ave.

(both suspects taken into custody)

8pm

DUI

E. Willow St./Temple Ave.

(suspect taken into custody)

Sunday, Aug. 6

12:05am

Auto burglary

800 block E. Spring St.

1:00am

DUI, driving while license suspended/revoked

Orange Ave./E. 25th St.

(suspected taken into custody)

2:17pm

Burglary

1800 block Orizaba Ave

10:00pm

Possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

California Ave./E. 29th St

(suspect taken into custody)

Monday, Aug. 7

12:56pm

Battery

Dudley Cir./Obispo Ave.

4:01pm

DUI, non-injury hit-and-run

E. 21st St./Junipero Ave.

(suspect taken into custody)

4:23pm

Elder abuse

1900 block Stanley Ave.

8:00pm

Possession of paraphernalia, driving without a license.

Walnut Ave./E. Spring St.

(suspect taken into custody)

11pm

Driving with suspended license, misdemeanor warrant.

2700 block E. PCH

(suspect taken into custody)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

4:13am

Auto burglary

2100 block E. Hill St.

8:57am

Stolen vehicle recovery

1900 block E. 27th St.

10:25am

Commercial burglary

900 block E. 33rd St.

Noon

Stolen vehicle recovery

700 block E. Spring St.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Midnight

DUI, driving with suspended license

E. Burnett St./Gardena Ave.

(suspect taken into custody)

8:34am

Carrying of concealed weapon, felon/addict in possession of firearm, receipt of known stolen property

E. Burnett St./Lewis Ave.

(suspect taken into custody)

5:07pm

Public intoxication– alcohol with drugs

E. 32nd St./Orange Ave.

(suspect taken into custody)

7pm

Possession of paraphernalia

1800 block E. Willow St.

(suspect taken into custody)

7:30pm

Possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication– drugs, appropriation of lost property.

Walnut Ave./Crescent Heights

(suspect taken into custody)

9pm

Driving with suspended license, two misdemeanor warrants

Orange Ave./405 Freeway

10pm

DUI, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor warrant.

Lakewood Blvd./E. Willow St.

(suspect taken into custody)