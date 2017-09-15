Can’t have a Beach without the sun

Photos by Sebastian Echeverry | Signal Tribune

California State University, Long Beach officials hosted a “turning on the switch” ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15 to unveil the new solar panels on campus, the largest solar power system installed on any of the 23 Cal State University campuses. Key speakers at the event included Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and CSULB President Jane Close Conoley.

The solar installations are 4.75 megawatts and will supply a third of the campus’ electricity demand. The new system will also add 44 electric vehicle chargers to campus, which previously only had four.

The event also celebrated the university’s recently installed 1-megawatt battery energy storage system and its first net-zero energy classroom building, which is currently under construction.

“This is the largest solar installation in Long Beach,” Garcia said.

These solar installations are part of CSULB’s Climate Action Plan, adopted in 2014, which established a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2030.