Rachael Parker, 33, was a records technician for the Manhattan Beach Police Department

Rachael Parker, a Long Beach resident who worked as a records technician for the Manhattan Beach Police Department, was among those killed Oct. 1 during a mass shooting in Las Vegas that took the lives of at least 59 people and injured more than 515.

The gunman, who has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired shots from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the crowd of 30,000 people who were on the Las Vegas Strip for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Police believe Paddock then took his own life.

According to a Nixle report that the Manhattan Beach Police Department issued Monday, Parker was in Las Vegas with fellow employees for the event.

“On Oct. 1, 2017 at 2200 hours, four Manhattan Beach Police Department employees were off-duty and attending the Las Vegas concert where the mass shooting occurred,” the Nixle report states. “Two police department employees were shot. One of them was a sworn officer who suffered minor injuries. Rachael Parker, a Manhattan Beach Police records technician, was shot and ultimately lost her life in the hospital. She was employed with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years and will be greatly missed.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia shared the news about Parker on his Facebook page Tuesday.

“[The Long Beach Police Department] has confirmed that Long Beach resident Rachael Parker, 33, was killed in the Las Vegas attack,” Garcia wrote Tuesday. “Our support and love goes out to her family and friends, and the MBPD. We will be honoring her at the opening of tonight’s city council meeting.”