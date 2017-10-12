General Plan community-outreach event relocated to Scherer Park

The City of Long Beach is hosting a series of community events, as part of an expanded public outreach for the General Plan Land Use and Urban Design Element. The next– and third– event will be Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Golden Sails Hotel, 6285 Pacific Coast Highway.

The meeting location for the fourth event, which will be Wednesday, Oct. 18, has been relocated from the Expo Center because of roofing construction. Additionally, the City expects more attendees than the facility can accommodate, based on previous General Plan meeting attendance. The event will now be conducted in an outdoor tent area at Scherer Park, from 6pm to 8pm, adjacent to the Long Beach Police North Division, 4891 Atlantic Ave., to better accommodate the several hundred expected attendees and help ensure parking availability.

Both meetings will feature a townhall presentation, a question-and-answer component, and an open-house format to provide several opportunities for engagement. This format will enable a diversity of voices to participate and offer input on this important planning project, city officials said.

For more information about the General Plan update and next steps, to view the Land Use and Urban Design Element drafts, or to take a short survey, visit longbeach.gov/lueude2040.

Source: City of LB