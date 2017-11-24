Signal Hill mayor and partner involved in alleged domestic-violence arrest

This week, a Press Telegram article reported that Signal Hill Mayor Edward Wilson and his partner Deborah Betance, a Long Beach elementary school teacher, were arrested at the Hotel Maya on Nov. 17 in suspicion of a domestic-violence incident for both parties.

The Signal Tribune called Signal Hill Deputy City Manager Hannah Shin-Heydorn Wednesday seeking confirmation on the incident, and she said that she can neither confirm nor deny Wilson’s involvement.

That same morning, she sent an email to City of Signal Hill staff members mentioning the article and that any inquiries about the incident should be directed at her office.

The Signal Tribune also reached out to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) to confirm if Wilson was arrested last Friday. Authorities said the identities of the two arrested individuals are protected under state law because they are considered victims.

On late Wednesday afternoon, the LBPD provided the Signal Tribune with an arrest log that confirmed Wilson and Betance’s arrests. The log states that a $20,000 bail bond was paid, and they were released on the same day as the arrest.

In an email, LBPD Sgt. Brad Johnson, with media relations, said officers were dispatched to a call regarding a possible fight last week at the hotel. He said they arrested a 55-year-old male Signal Hill resident and a 50-year-old female Long Beach resident as a result of a domestic-violence incident. No further details were given as to what caused the incident.

During a phone interview on Wednesday with the Signal Tribune, Betance said that her and Wilson’s “personal lives got public” following the reports about their arrests.

“We love each other,” she said. “I have no further comment at this point, if you can respect that. We’re not allowed to comment at this point.”

The Signal Tribune reached out to Wilson about the arrest early Wednesday, but there was no reply as of press time. Shin-Heydorn said that City operations “will continue as they always have” despite the arrest.

“The city council meeting on Tuesday [Nov. 28] is set to proceed [as] ‘business as usual,’” she said.

Signal Hill City Councilmember Larry Forester suggested otherwise. In a phone interview, he said the arrest is a “personal embarrassment to the City.”

“There will be a couple things that might happen next Tuesday [at the meeting],” he said.

Ludlow Creary, Wilson’s attorney, reached out to the Signal Tribune on Wednesday afternoon and said that “his client had not committed any crime in relation to these allegations.”

“As of this point, no charges have been filed against either party,” he said.

Police officials said that investigations into the domestic-violence incident are still ongoing.