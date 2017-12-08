Two LBFD strike teams deployed to assist with regional firefighting efforts

Although not in imminent danger, residents of Signal Hill and Long Beach could smell smoke Thursday from various wildfires in Los Angeles County, including the Thomas wildfire currently burning in Ventura County, near and within the cities of Ventura, Ojai and Santa Paula.

The blaze had begun north of Santa Paula, near Steckel Park and Thomas Aquinas College, on Dec. 4. At press time, it was 5-percent contained but had burned about 96,000 acres in total, according to Cal Fire, and forced the evacuation of more than 50,000 residents.

The state fire agency also indicated that 73 residential, three commercial and 15 outbuildings had been destroyed, and 14 residential and one outbuilding had been damaged.

“The fire continues to burn actively with extreme rates of spread and long-range spotting when pushed by winds,” stated the Cal Fire website at press time Thursday afternoon. “The fire is established on the north and east side of Hwy 150 and is also burning on the west side of Hwy 30. The fire has pushed northwest of Ventura and has reached the Hwy 101. Firefighters continue to work aggressively to protect life and property while working on control efforts around the fire perimeter.”

David Tucker, a former Long Beach resident who currently lives in his hometown of Santa Barbara, was driving along Pacific Coast Highway just south of Carpenteria Wednesday around daybreak and took a selfie in which the fire can be seen behind him.

He shared the photo with the Signal Tribune, and in a phone interview Thursday afternoon, described the scene.

“Being December, it was pretty cold, but, at the same time, you have this raging wildfire,” he said. “It’s just bizarre that the air was so cold but you have such a huge fire.”

Cal Fire has provided the following phone number to provide the latest information on the fire: (805) 465-6650.

Two Long Beach Fire Department strike teams have been deployed to assist in active firefighting, structure protection and bush clearance in their respective areas.

On Thursday afternoon, the City of Long Beach issued information regarding potential unhealthy air quality resulting from the different fires, including Creek, Rye and Skirball, currently burning in Los Angeles County.

The fires are being fueled by a strong Santa Ana wind condition that is expected to continue through Friday. The wind condition shifts wind direction to coastal areas. Smoke and ash rising into the atmosphere may be visible over portions of Long Beach and surrounding areas, potentially creating unhealthy conditions, according to City Health Officer Anissa Davis.

“All individuals are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities in any area directly impacted by smoke and ash,” Davis said. “This includes areas where residents can see or smell smoke.”

Davis recommends that, in any area impacted by smoke, residents should take the following precautions:

• Avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion.

• People with respiratory or heart disease, pregnant women, older adults and children should remain indoors.

• Keep windows and doors closed or seek alternate shelter.

• Run an air conditioner if possible.

• Change the standard air-conditioner filter to a medium or high-efficiency filter. A wall unit or window-unit air conditioner should be set to “re-circulate.”

• Do not use a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

• To avoid worsening the health effects of wildfire smoke, do not use indoor or outdoor wood-burning appliances, including fireplaces.