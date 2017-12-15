Dec. 15, 2017 | Signal Tribune

The Dec. 15 issue of the Signal Tribune features: a recap of the Signal Hill City Council’s meeting, in which Mayor Edward Wilson was not removed as mayor despite an alleged act of misconduct; coverage of a forum event that featured Cambodian residents in the community talking about their challenges with family members getting deported; and a story about the Long Beach Planning Commission’s meeting, in which the public voiced their vocal disapproval of the City of Long Beach’s proposed Land Use Element (LUE), which was recommended to the city council in a 6-0 vote.