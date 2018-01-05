The fatalities included the gunman– an employee of the business– who took his life during the incident

The senior manager of a law firm was killed and another victim is recovering from his injuries after a gunman opened fire inside a Bixby Knolls business in the east 300 block of San Antonio Drive on Friday, Dec. 29, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

At around 2:25pm, LBPD officers responded and arrived at the scene, where two male adults were found deceased with gunshot wounds inside the building of law firm Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin and Harrison (PLBSH). A gun was recovered at the crime scene.

The gunman, identified as 58-year-old John Alexander Mendoza of Redondo Beach– an employee of the firm– shot two victims, killing one and injuring the other, before turning the gun on himself, according to the LBPD. The injured victim, attorney Ron Beck, 64, was transported to the hospital prior to officer arrival and is in stable condition after suffering injuries to the torso and lower body.

The deceased victim is 75-year-old Major Langer, a Rolling Hills resident and senior manager of PLBSH, who was struck in the torso.

All parties involved were employees of PLBSH. A motive for the shooting is unconfirmed as of press time, but the Press-Telegram reported that Mendoza was either fired or in the process of being terminated. Other employees were present at the office, but no one else was injured.

PLBSH released a statement on Dec. 30 about the incident.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that occurred at the Law Offices of Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin and Harrison yesterday, leaving one of our partners dead and another injured in a senseless act of workplace violence,” the statement reads. “On behalf of our entire firm, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Major Langer, who was killed in this tragic incident. Major was a big part of the Law Offices of Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin and Harrison’s success. Major leaves his wife, children and grandchildren a legacy that was truly as special as he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with Major’s family, as well as with the family of Ronald Beck, who was injured and remains hospitalized at this time.”

The Signal Tribune made an attempt to follow-up with the LBPD via email on Wednesday to get confirmation about the type of weapon found at the scene, the latest update on Beck’s status and an affirmed motive for the attack, but did not get a response by press time.

The LBPD initially described the crime as an active-shooter situation, but it was later dubbed a workplace-violence incident when Sgt. Bradley Johnson briefed the media at the scene when more information became available. Johnson added that the weapon found at the scene was believed to be a handgun.

Law firm PLBSH, formerly known as PLBSMH, has removed all mention of Mendoza, who had been a partner, from its website and business name.

Those with further information can call Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives Donald Goodman and Mark Mattia at (562) 570-7244 or visit lacrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the “P3 Tips” application to a smartphone.