Revised land-use element maps available for public review

The revised Long Beach land-use element (LUE) maps are now available for community review and reflect an additional density reduction of 98 acres from the previous maps, according to city officials.

On Dec. 11, the Long Beach Planning Commission voted to advance the proposed LUE and urban design element (UDE) PlaceType and height maps with recommended revisions to council districts 2, 4, 5 and 6 through height reduction and modified land-use designations. The recommendations are in addition to the 686-acre reduction proposed by City staff in the previous November maps. The revised maps and descriptions of changes can be viewed by council district at longbeach.gov/lueude2040 .

City staff has scheduled the revised maps to go before the city council for consideration on March 6, 2018, giving the community almost seven weeks for comment and consideration. The City will take input regarding the revised maps via email at lueude2040@longbeach.gov. The community is encouraged to visit longbeach.gov/lueude2040 to get involved, to learn the facts and gain a better understanding of the effort.

Source: City of LB