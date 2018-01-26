Around Town | Jan. 26, 2018

SEW WHAT?

What Meeting

Who Hosted by the Long Beach Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America, Inc

When Friday, Jan. 26 at 11am

Where Long Beach City College, 1305 E. PCH

More Info The chapter meetings are the 4th Fridays of every month. Email barrychen99@gmail.com.

SHREWD SHREDDING

What Free e-waste collection/shredding

Who Hosted by Hughes Middle School

When Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9am to noon or until trucks are full

Where 3846 California Ave.

More Info The waste brought will be collected and recycled, while the documents donated will be shredded. Call Nancy Lopez at (562) 595-0831 or Andrea Testa at (562) 833-9642.

MUSIC TO YOUR EARS

What Performance

Who Hosted by Portfolio Coffeehouse

When Saturday, Jan. 27 from 7pm to 9pm

Where 2300 E. 4th St.

More Info Mainland style and slack-key musicians including Jim Earp and and Bill Benzel will perform. Visit portfoliocoffeehouse.com.

A FACILITY OF ABILITY

What 2018 Glenn McIntyre Heritage Awards Ceremony

Who Hosted by the Aquarium of the Pacific

When Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:30pm

Where 100 Aquarium Way

More Info Auti Angel, professional dancer, will be honored for her comeback from an auto accident. After the incident, Angel founded a program featuring wheelchair hip hop dancing. Tickets cost $29.95 for adults 12 years and older, $26.95 for seniors and $17.95 for children 3 to 11 years old. Visit aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/festival_of_human_abilities/.

EGGS WITH THE ELKS

What Monthly breakfast

Who Bellflower/Long Beach Elks Lodge 888

Where 16426 Bellflower Blvd. in Bellflower

When Sunday, Jan. 28 from 8am to noon

More Info Breakfast costs $6.50 per person and includes eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, biscuits with gravy, orange juice, assorted fruit, Belgian waffles and coffee. Call (562) 866-3027 or visit elks.org .

ABLE AND READY

What 2018 Glenn McIntyre Heritage Awards Ceremony

Who Hosted by the Aquarium of the Pacific

When Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2:30pm

Where 100 Aquarium Way

More Info Haben Girma, advocate for people with disabilities, will be honored. Tickets cost $29.95 for adults 12 years and older, $26.95 for seniors and $17.95 for children 3 to 11 years old. Visit aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/festival_of_human_abilities/.

ART WITH HEART

What Exhibit’s opening reception

Who Hosted by CSULB University Art Museum

When Sunday, Jan. 28 from 4pm to 6pm

Where Horn Center, 1250 Bellflower Blvd.

More Info The environmental exhibit Robert Irwin: Site Determined will be open to the public until Sunday, April 15. Email amanda.fruta@csulb.edu.

LEST WE FORGET…

What Black History Month event

Who Hosted by the Expo Arts Center

When Thursday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 3

Where 4321 Atlantic Ave.

More Info The event will include the “Forgotten Images” exhibit, which features artifacts from African-American culture and history, as well as panel discussions, youth sessions, featured speakers and musical performances. The event will take place 5pm to 9pm on Thursday, 6pm to 10pm on Friday and 11am to 5pm on Saturday. Visit facebook.com/ForgottenImagesExhibit.

THIS LAND IS OUR LAND

What Tour

Who Hosted by Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust

When Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8am

Where Park at the intersection of PCH and 1st Street

More Info The tour will feature the history of the Los Cerritos Wetlands. Email Elizabeth at elizabeth@lcwlandtrust.org.

TO YOUR HEALTH

What Health forum

Who Hosted by the American Association of University Women

When Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10am

Where Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave.

More Info Lindsey Liggan, doctor and instructor for the Department of Physical Therapy at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, and Gerrie Schipske, former Long Beach City councilmember, will discuss pelvic floor conditions and physical therapy treatments. Lunch will cost $33. Contact Lee Tsao at lee.tsao@hotmail.com to RSVP.

PARKS AND TREKS

What Meeting

Who Hosted by the Sierra Club of Long Beach

When Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 7:15pm to 8:45pm

Where 2929 E. Willow St.

More Info Two board members will discuss their journeys through multiple parks, including Yellowstone and Zion. Email gabrielle@workwithweeks.com.

BE PREPARED FOR BEDTIME

What Book sale

Who Hosted by The Friends of the Signal Hill Library

When Thursday, Feb. 8 from noon to 6pm

Where 1780 E. Hill St.

More Info Children’s books and DVDs will be available for purchase. Call Cecilia Fidora at (562) 494-1013.

NOW HEAR THIS

What Meeting

Who Hosted by the Long Beach/Lakewood chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America

When Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6:30pm

Where Weingart Center, 5220 Oliva Ave.

More Info Roberta Smith, outreach specialist of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing California Telephone Access Program, will be guest speaker. Call (562) 438-0597.

NICE THREADS

What Fashion show and silent auction

Who Hosted by the Miller Children’s Hospital

When Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10am

Where Hyatt Regency, 200 S. Pine Ave.

More Info Money raised will go toward constructing a pediatric playroom at MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Tickets cost $95. Call Margie Penny at (562) 431-9650.

MARDI GRAS MAMBO

What Mardi Gras parade and festival

Who Hosted by YMCA of Greater Long Beach

When Saturday, Feb. 17 from noon to 5pm

Where Shoreline Village, 401-435 Shoreline Village Dr.

More Info The free event will feature live music, art, festivities and food. The parade will begin at 2pm. Visit longbeachmardigras.com.

CRACK A BOOK

What Book club

Who Hosted by the Bixby Knolls Literary Society

When Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7pm

Where Elise’s Tea Room, 3924 Atlantic Ave.

More Info Beware of Pity by Stefan Zweig will be the next book discussed. Visit facebook.com/bkliterarysociety.