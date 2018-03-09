Super Bowl champion returns to Long Beach City College for visit

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end and Long Beach City College (LBCC) alum Bryan Braman returned to the college March 1 and spoke to current Viking football players to offer advice and encouragement.

LBCC football coaches, Viking football players, LBCC administration and fans were on hand to welcome Braman when he returned to Veterans Stadium after his 2018 Super Bowl win.

Braman attended LBCC after red-shirting at the University of Idaho. As a Viking, Braman was a defensive end and earned First-Team Southern California Football Association All-Southern Conference accolades in 2007 and 2008. Braman was also on the LBCC track and field team, and he used his athletic talents as a standout in the javelin and high-jump events, according to LBCC officials.

LBCC Superintendent-President Dr. Reagan F. Romali, Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees Vice President Sunny Zia, Trustee Dr. Virginia Baxter, Trustee Vivian Malauulu, Athletic Director Randy Totorp and current Viking football players were all part of the group that welcomed Braman back. The group also included LBCC current and former football coaches, including former Football Head Coach Jerry Jaso, who recruited Braman for LBCC.

Source: LBCC