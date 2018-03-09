Long Beach Police responded to call of possible bomb threat, closed down several streets

An approximately two-hour-long police standoff with an armed and barricaded suspect near Long Beach City Hall on March 7 ended in an officer-involved shooting, in which the suspect was injured and taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced deceased. No police officers were injured, officials said.

Brad Johnson, a Long Beach Police Department public-information officer, said that a woman called authorities and told them her husband was armed and threatening to “blow up” the Glenn Anderson Federal Building.

“She identified his vehicle as a white Chevy van,” Johnson said. “Officers then responded to her location, Long Beach Boulevard, as well as Ocean Boulevard and the area around the federal building.”

The dispatched officers discovered a vehicle that matched the description parked at the 300 block of West Ocean Boulevard.

Authorities made contact with the armed suspect, who was standing outside the driver’s side of the vehicle, and asked him to put the weapon down. He did not comply.

Police negotiators were later sent to the area where the suspect was barricaded in his car. They attempted to defuse the situation and continued to persuade the man to drop his weapon.

Long Beach SWAT, K-9 units and an armored vehicle surrounded the suspect’s van.

At 6pm, multiple officers closed in on the suspect with their weapons drawn. Multiple gunshots were fired. The suspect was injured by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital. No officer was hurt during the brief shootout.

Ocean Boulevard was closed down until approximately 2am, according to Arantxa Chavarria, an LBPD public-information officer.

A remote-controlled robot– typically used during bomb-threat situations– was on the scene of the incident, however, Johnson did not provide details about explosives.

Later that evening, Chavarria confirmed with the Signal Tribune during a phone interview that authorities did not find an explosive device at the scene.

During the standoff, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia took to Twitter and provided updates on the situation.

“We have a barricaded suspect with a gun near City Hall,” he tweeted. “Police are on the scene. City Hall is on lockdown, and everyone in the building is safe. I’m here at City Hall with the team. Please stay away from Ocean [Boulevard] and Magnolia [Avenue].”

Officials could not provide details on the medical condition of the suspect. Investigations on the incident are still ongoing.