Meet the Candidates | March 30, 2018

The Signal Tribune reached out to all candidates running for Long Beach mayor, 7th and 9th District council seats, Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees Area 1 and Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education District 3 to invite them to participate in this special section by giving readers information about themselves and their campaigns. (Although all the candidates in these races did indeed respond to indicate they had received the invitation with instructions on how to participate, as well as the deadline, we only published the responses of those who submitted their information by that due date.) The Long Beach Primary Nominating Election will be Tuesday, April 10. For more information, visit longbeach.gov/cityclerk/elections.

Long Beach Mayor

Henk Conn



Age 50

Years residing in Long Beach

Over 40

Occupation Substitute teacher

Previous offices held None

Goals if elected/platform

My goals include:

Bringing citywide rent control, making Long Beach Transit free on the weekends, making a no-kill city for animals. I support Long Beach as a sanctuary city. Make the 710 freeway raised in neighborhoods, stop the rebuilding of the Belmont Aquatic Center, build a new hospital on the east side. I will work to bring an end to homelessness, creating a packaged solution of housing and services. I will work to make unused city parking structures free to the residents on the weekends. I support social and community services as a priority, putting the tidal development second. I will make sure all of our police officers are required to wear body cameras. I will work to bring services to the homeless student population at our colleges. I will make literacy a top priority in our school system for both children and adults. I will work to bring good employers with jobs to the city– full-time, permanent jobs. We must keep Long Beach socially, ethnically, culturally and economically diverse.

Endorsements None

Campaign website henkconn.com

Robert Garcia



Age 40

Years residing in Long Beach 20

Occupation Mayor and educator

Previous offices held Vice mayor, councilmember and Coastal Commissioner

Goals if elected/platform

I am running for reelection after a very successful first term. As mayor, I have focused on making the City of Long Beach a leader in economic development, sustainability, education and technology.

Long Beach is booming with more than $3 billion in investment. We have launched the largest infrastructure program in a generation. Long Beach also hit the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded, and our poverty rate declined significantly. Crime in Long Beach also dropped in 2017 from 2016.

I plan to continue working for inclusive economic growth and to address the housing affordability crisis facing Long Beach. I will also continue efforts to protect the environment. Long Beach has been a leading city in sustainability by joining the Paris Climate Agreement, adopting a new Clean Air Action Plan with a goal for zero emissions by 2035 and pushing for adoption of electric buses and other vehicles.

Endorsements

Former Mayors Bob Foster & Beverly O’Neill

Long Beach Police Officers Association

Long Beach Firefighters Association

Teachers Association of Long Beach

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris

Lt Governor Gavin Newsom

Speaker Anthony Rendon

President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon

Long Beach Chamber of Commerce

Campaign website

robertgarcia.com

Long Beach 7th District councilmember

Jared Milrad



Age 34

Years residing in district

I have lived in District 7 for two years and in Long Beach for three years.

Occupation Small-business owner, animal-welfare advocate

Previous offices held None

Goals if elected/platform I am running for city council to bring a new generation of proactive, engaged leadership that:

Provides high-quality city services by prioritizing and repairing our infrastructure, enforcing traffic speeds using speed bumps, stop signs and dips, and supporting increased police patrols, community policing and neighborhood-watch programs.

Protects our environment for children and families by incentivizing zero-emission trucks and transit, providing open space, recreational areas and programming, and developing walkable and bikeable corridors.

Promotes small-business growth by supporting the creation of additional business-improvement associations, having a dedicated business liaison on our staff, and cutting red tape for diverse entrepreneurs to get started and grow their businesses.

Alleviates chronic homelessness by using proven, evidence-based strategies such as effective outreach, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing to save taxpayers money, improve public safety and protect public health.

For more information, please visit my website, jaredforlb.com.

Endorsements

Signal Hill City Councilmember Larry Forester

No Kill Long Beach (highest rating of support)

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz

Run For Something

Actor, filmmaker and former Obama Administration official Kal Penn

Campaign website jaredforlb.com

Chris Sereno



Age 59

Years residing in district

33-plus years in Long Beach and nine months in District 7

Occupation Retired aerospace procurement professional

Previous offices held none

Endorsements none

Goals if elected/platform

My passion:

Affordable housing– We’re currently suffering from a residential density issue. High-rise buildings are popping up in more and more residential neighborhoods. There aren’t enough affordable-housing opportunities for seniors, veterans and the homeless.

Visualize a huge warehouse capable of manufacturing modular homes, supported by the City of Long Beach, technical experts, union members and investors– working together in planning for our future.

Modular homes are affordable to build and are structurally sound. This initiative would create jobs and positively impact our city.

City Parks– Our parks in Long Beach are plentiful but are in dire need of a facelift. Some may argue that we need new parks. I disagree. We need to enhance, beautify and maintain what we already have. By doing so, our community will finally have a place to spend quality time with their friends and families for years to come.

I’m up for change. I hope you are too.

Campaign website

sereno4district7.com

Roberto Uranga



Age 65

Years residing in district

I have lived in Long Beach for 35 years and in the district for 35 years.

Occupation Current Long Beach City Councilmember, District 7

Previous offices held

Councilmember, Long Beach District 7 (2014-present)

Member, California Coastal Commission (2015-present)

Trustee, Long Beach Community College District Board (2000-2014)

Goals if elected/platform

My focus is on public safety, the environment and economic development. I continue to work with the Port of Long Beach to address the negative effects of the Port and Port-related businesses on my district, especially traffic and pollution. I am also working on the revitalization of the LA River, including the ability to capture stormwater runoff for recycle use. I am closely monitoring the airport and its impact on our quality of life and protecting our noise ordinance. I am focused on developing the business corridors of Santa Fe Avenue, Willow Street and Wardlow Road. I will continue to shepherd in a new era of small businesses on these corridors that serve to enhance the surrounding neighborhoods. Public safety will continue to be a priority, especially as it relates to the growing concerns around increases in the homeless population and the increases in traffic.

Endorsements

Teachers Association of Long Beach

Long Beach Firefighters, Local 372

Long Beach Police Officers Association

California Nurses Association

Animal PAC

Congressman Alan Lowenthal

Mayor Robert Garcia

Supervisor Don Knabe (ret.)

Jeff Price, Former president of the Longfellow PTA

Bobbie Smith, Former LBUSD Board of Education member

Campaign website

robertouranga.com

Long Beach 9th District councilmember

Mineo Gonzalez



Age 41

Years residing in district/city you are seeking to represent 35

Occupation DHCS state auditor

Previous offices held None

Goals if elected/platform

Long Beach is going through very trying and divisive times. Skyrocketing cost of living, rising crime and fears of gentrification are abound. People are scared and lashing out at each other. Instead of speaking up, politicians just continue to collect campaign donations and play ignorant. I do not blame them. They are politicians, not leaders. Real leaders tell you the truth and set you straight when you falter. North Long Beach has never had a true leader. What we lack here is knowledge.

We need knowledge in reading and writing skills to help our children, basic household finances, parenting and health education. We need to stop destroying our own neighborhoods, stop laying blame on our teachers, emphasize schoolwork and most importantly recognize our own faults. Real change has always come from the people. The north side needs a leader to finally say these things out loud. I just did.

Endorsements N/A

Campaign website KeepItLongBeach.com

Rex Richardson



Age 34

Years residing in district 11 years in Long Beach, 9 years in District 9

Occupation Vice mayor, small-business owner

Previous offices held Currently serving as Long Beach City Councilmember for District 9

Goals if elected/platform I’ve worked hard during the past four years to raise the quality-of-life standard in uptown Long Beach, make City Hall more responsive to our needs and keep public safety a top priority.

We’ve restored Rescue 12 paramedic services, reducing emergency response times in north Long Beach by three minutes. We’ve transformed our corridors with iconic investments like the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library, new coffee shops and new development on hand for Atlantic Avenue. We’ve improved our streets and sidewalks and added new murals, better lighting and bike lanes.

I want to continue investing in public safety and infrastructure. I also look forward to fully implementing the #EveryoneIn initiative by ensuring everyone has a place in Long Beach’s economy. This means working to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, investing in the workforce of the future and finding a meaningful solution for the housing crisis in Long Beach.

Endorsements

Long Beach Firefighters Association

Long Beach Police Officers Association

Los Angeles County Democratic Party

Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club

Los Angeles County Federation of Labor

Los Angeles County Business Federation, California Nurses Association

Mayor Robert Garcia

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon

Campaign website JoinRexRichardson.com

LBCC Board of Trustees Area 1

Uduak-Joe Ntuk



Age 39

Years residing in district 30

Occupation University professor and administrator

Previous offices held None

Goals if elected/platform

Uduak-Joe Ntuk is a Long Beach City College success story, transforming his life from a low-income student to earning two engineering degrees and working for three Fortune 500 companies. He is committed to protecting public education and ensuring that the dream of a college education is attainable for every student in our city.

Uduak-Joe attended Long Beach City College before transferring to Long Beach State to earn his chemical engineering degree and master’s degree from the University of Southern California. He now teaches engineering classes at Long Beach State and serves on the Long Beach Community College Personnel Commission.

If elected, Uduak-Joe will work to improve student success by reducing the barriers to earning a degree, expand the Long Beach College Promise to make free community college a reality and triple the amount of solar panels on campus.

He will bring a solutions-driven leadership approach to the board.

Endorsements

Congresswoman Nanette Barragan

State Senator Ricardo Lara

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon

Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson

LBCC Trustee Vivian Malauulu

LBCC Faculty Association

California Teachers Association

California Nurses Association

Long Beach Firefighters

Democratic Party

Campaign website voteuduakjoe.com

LBUSD Board of Education District 3

Cesar A. Armendariz



Age 28

Years residing in district 3

Occupation High-school teacher

Previous offices held None

Goals if elected/platform

As an experienced high school teacher with a master’s degree in education, I have taught, mentored and coached thousands of kids. I have witnessed the many challenges that parents and students face every day.

As your representative for the Long Beach School Board, I will work collaboratively to ensure that every child receives the tools necessary to have a fair chance at success– regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or ZIP code.

Together, we will achieve this vision by:

Working with the community to understand the needs of our children

Helping parents and students know their rights within the school system

Developing a clear discipline plan to reduce suspensions and bullying

Supporting teachers with relevant professional development and resources

Increasing access to school libraries, music and art programs, nurses, counselors, and trauma specialists

Providing support to students with special needs and disabilities

Expanding early childhood education

Endorsements

Diana Craighead, vice president of the Long Beach School Board, Area 5

John McGinnis, Long Beach School Board Member, Area 3

Jon Meyer, Long Beach School Board Member, Area 4

Delaine Eastin, Former California Superintendent of Public Instruction and chair of the Assembly Education Committee

Nanette Diaz Barragán, United States House of Representatives Congresswoman for California’s 44th district, north Long Beach

Dr. Virginia Baxter, Long Beach City College Trustee, Area 5

Wini Carter, Long Beach Senior Advisory Commission

California State University Long Beach College Democrats

Progressive Democratic Club

Our Revolution National Organization

Campaign website CesarForLBSchools.com

Dr. Juan M.Benitez



Age 46

Years residing in district 8

Occupation University professor and executive director at the Center for Community Engagement at California State University Long Beach (CSULB)

Previous offices held N/A

Goals if elected/platform

I’m a 20-plus-year educator at Long Beach State University and proud parent of a kindergartener in LBUSD. LBUSD is a strong district, but I think we can do better. I will focus on:

• Maintaining safe and secure schools that provide enriching learning environments and equitable programing where all students are challenged and provided opportunities to thrive from pre-K through graduation and beyond.

• Providing all students strong pathways for college and career readiness and success.

• Every student and every school having the right resources, equipment, programs and support in place to be successful and implementing policies and evidence-based strategies that uphold a commitment to student success.

• Working with parents and community members as partners in our children’s success. This means using creative, community-based solutions, and creating stronger partnerships between schools, parents and the Long Beach community.

• Ensuring that all students have equitable opportunities to succeed and achieve their dreams.

Endorsements

CA Speaker Anthony Rendon

Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia

Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson

Long Beach Community College District Trustee Sunny Zia

Teachers Association of Long Beach

Long Beach Firefighters

California Faculty Association, Long Beach Chapter

Los Angeles County Democratic Party

Los Angeles County Federation of Labor

Campaign website JuanBenitez.org

Dr. Eduardo Lara



Years residing in district 14

Occupation Teacher-education professor

Previous offices held Delegate for the 55th Assembly District, Democratic State Central Committee

Goals if elected/platform

Excellence matters. I believe in building schools as sites for rigorous learning while supporting parents, teachers and principals with effective leadership. The learning growth of English-language learners, youth living in poverty, and girls in STEM education are priorities.

Diversity matters. I believe in celebrating student diversity while opening opportunities for bilingual curriculum in preparation for college and career.

Unity matters. I believe in bringing community partners together to build consensus on providing the best learning opportunities.

For all this to happen, I will be ready to lead on day one. Here’s why:

Experience, dedication and university education matter. I served as a middle school teacher, urban education director at LMU and teacher-education professor at UCLA. I’ve been teaching for 20 years. I have a master’s in education from George Washington University [and a] Ph.D. in education from UCLA, and teach at CSULB. I’ll work for LBUSD students to have similar opportunities.

Endorsements

Long Beach Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez

UCLA Distinguished Professor Dr. Pedro Noguera

UC Berkeley Chair in Educational Policy Dr. Kris Gutiérrez

SAUSD Board President Valerie Amezcua

South Pasadena Board of Education Member and Democrat of the Year Suzie Abajian

Campaign website EduardoForEducation.com