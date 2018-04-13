April 13, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 16

In this Friday the 13th issue of the Signal Tribune, coverage includes a recap of Tuesday’s Long Beach election-night results, which showed victories for incumbents Robert Garcia, Suzie Price and Rex Richardson, and run-off elections in the 5th and 7th council districts.

Other stories include nonprofit No Kill Long Beach’s suspicions about an animal-rights PAC, community input at a public hearing about Community Hospital, recap of the Signal Hill City Council meeting, a townhall featuring US Sen. Kamala Harris, and the Long Beach Police Department’s request for new body cameras.